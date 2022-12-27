Weather | The last week of the year is rain after rain, after the New Year it can get cold

This week, the rains arrive from the south every day, every couple of days. The rains start as snow, but end in sleet and water.

December and until then, the last week of 2022 will be spent in mild, rainy and windy weather in Finland.

The cold days are now giving way, at least temporarily. This week, the weather will cool down, and one after another rain areas will spread across Finland from the southwest. The rains come every day or two.

“This week is pretty much going in a low-pressure avalanche. When the first rains move to the northeast of Finland, a day or two passes, and the next rain comes again from the southwest,” says a meteorologist from the weather service Foreca Anna Latvala.

Thursday a new area of ​​rain spreads from the southwest and at the same time the wind increases. The wind between the south and southeast will be strong on Thursday and Friday.

“You can be prepared for the fact that in those areas where it snows, it can also be driven away. The rain will move towards the northeast over Finland during Thursday and Friday. At the same time, milder air will follow it,” says Latvala.

The rain starts as snow throughout the country, but in the second half of the rain zone it turns into water in the south and west. As the weather cools down, the water rains move further north. Rain or water may come temporarily as far as North Ostrobothnia.

“The zero line will move roughly to the area running from Laatoka to the Perämere. Even in the north, the frosts soften to a little frost,” says Latvala.

On Saturday on New Year’s Eve, a new rainy area will arrive in Finland again. Rain still starts as snow and turns into water and sleet.

“Even in the Oulu region, the rain will come and go for a while in a downpour. In the south, the temperature in the afternoon will be between 2 and 5 degrees. It is possible that in the Oulu region and even in Southern Lapland we will go close to zero,” says Latvala.

A year after change, the weather may momentarily change. According to Foreca, the rain area will move to the northeast around the New Year and the wind will turn to the west. At the same time, the weather starts to cool down.

The temperature will probably drop close to zero or slightly below freezing in almost the entire country. Mainly on the southwest coast and the archipelago, there may be sheltered weather even on New Year’s Day.

“At the moment, it seems possible that high pressure will affect Finland for a while. That would mean that the weather would change for a while in a colder direction,” says Latvala.

However, according to him, there is a lot of uncertainty associated with the weather forecast for the beginning of next week.

The situation may be confused by the low pressure moving south of Finland during the beginning of the week.

If its route goes a little further north, the weather will not get colder and windier, but the winds and rains will continue in the first week of the year.

“If this low pressure came further south, the weather would be milder. However, the beginning of next week is so far away that it is not possible to give an accurate forecast yet”, says the meteorologist.

This one however, according to the current forecast, the weather is expected to get colder. However, the cold period is about to be short.

Foreca published a new one on Tuesday monthly forecastwhich is based on the monthly forecast published by ECMWF, the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

“At the moment, according to the monthly forecast, it doesn’t look cold at all. The temperature would be very close to normal or a little on the mild side, but as said, the uncertainty is already growing rapidly,” says Latvala.