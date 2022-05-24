Weather The ice cream tasted good on a sunny day, some dared to swim – HS followed the summer day in Helsinki

The sunny and warm weather made people enjoy their day in Helsinki.

Tuesday the highest temperature so far for the year was measured. Also on Wednesday and possibly Thursday, readings above 20 degrees are still available in some places.

By the end of the week, the weather will cool down markedly. Rainfall is also arriving in Finland, in some parts of the country already on Wednesday. By Thursday, forecasts are even raining.

The beaches and parks of Helsinki enjoyed the warmth and sun. HS went to talk to people who had spent the summer day.

Espoo residents Venla Keränen, Vera Karunka and Kamila Aaltonen enjoy the beginning of summer near the shores of Hernesaari.

“It’s especially good, it’s warm for once,” Karunka, Keränen and Aaltonen say together.

The feeling of the summer was further enhanced by the fact that the friends had had time to enjoy the ice creams just before the interview.

Next fall graduates want to enjoy the summer before moving on to summer jobs. In addition to the work, they say their plans are that they “plan to cycle on the stadium”.

Klara Olenius and Andrea Genergard were swimming in Eiranranta. The water was reportedly still cold.

Klara Olenius (left) and Andrea Genergard did not quite dare to swim. The water was too cold in Eiranranta.

Ice cream was also part of the day’s program at Olenius and Genergard.

Genergard is volunteering, but next fall he will start studying psychology at university. Olenius has an intermediate year, but his studies will start next autumn as well. She plans to study social work as a major.

Restaurant In the steam are current and former co-workers Ralph Krogius, Niclas Ståhlberg and Markku Nummelin enjoy the summer weather after work.

“Take a moment,” is the motto of friendship.

Ralph Krogius (left) Niclas Ståhlberg and Markku Nummelin had arrived to enjoy the summer day on Löyly’s terrace.

The friends live in Helsinki and Espoo. Krogius is traveling to Stockholm, Denmark and Spain in the summer. Nummelin, on the other hand, likes to spend time in the summer at a cottage in Kangasala.

Ståhlberg admits to being a friend of Finland’s summer, but not so much the basis of other seasons: he enjoys summer in Finland and in other seasons he tries to be far from home.

Pea Island beach couple Ville Valtonen and Vanessa Valtonen are on a picnic. Admittedly, Ville says the sparkling wine and strawberries are already out. Even a couple of ice cream summers have started a long time ago.

See also The right to work from home comes closer with SER advice Vanessa (left) and Ville Valtonen are leaving for Vanessa’s family in Peru in two weeks.

They still refuse to swim because the water is so cold.

“If Finland wins gold at the World Cup, we will go swimming,” says Ville.

However, the couple will not have time to enjoy the Finnish summer for long, as something more exotic is promised. Vanessa and Ville are traveling to the Peruvian capital, Lima, where they will meet the family.

“Last time we traveled at Christmas, but now after the corona we dare to travel more again.”

Hietaniemi young men on the beach basketball court, Butrint Musa, Samir Hussein and Carlos Freitas play a game called “King of the Field”.

“According to the rules, the player who scored the point is allowed to stay on the field,” Musa says.

Carlos Freitas (left) Samir Hussein (behind) and Butrint Musa played basketball in Hietaniemi.

“After the games, the intention is to throw away the winter fur,” Musa says.

The ice cream of the summer day has already been enjoyed.

Musa’s goal this spring is to graduate from the School of Economics in about two weeks. The army is also ahead, and he seems eager.

“The Navy and Upinniemi are calling.”

HS also reached Ella Kinnusen, who was on his way to the shore of Hietaniemi to play beach volleyball. Kinnunen, who walked barefoot, was holding his shoes and said that he was heading straight to Hietaniemi from the office.

Ella Kinnunen walked barefoot towards the beach volleyball courts in Hietaniemi.

“Good feelings for summer, no special plans, as long as you can enjoy the freedom,” Kinnunen tells HS.

Friends Rasmus Pietilä, Victor von Hellens and Walter Metsärinne play football on the Väinämöinen field.

Victor von Hellens (left), Walter Metsärinne and Rasmus Pietilä played on Väinämöinen’s field.

Metsärinne has already been swimming in the lake in Naantali this year, but in von Hellens and Pietilä the throw of the winter coat is still ahead.

Metsärinne is a music teacher who held a playing class just before entering the field. Von Hellens writes for his work and Pietilä is a sound editor by profession.

The trio says there are no plans for the summer. Everyone says they enjoy their work so much that they haven’t had time to think anything else.