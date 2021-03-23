Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Weather The highest temperature of the year so far, 14.6 degrees Celsius, was measured in Jomala, Åland

March 23, 2021
The warmest place in mainland Finland was Turku on Tuesday, at the airport the meter showed 11.9 degrees.

Of the year to date, the highest temperature was quoted in Åland on Tuesday afternoon. In Jomala’s Jomalaby, 14.6 degrees were measured. There were also plus readings everywhere on the mainland during the day, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said.

“Even in Western Lapland up to Pello it was 9.3 degrees,” said the meteorologist on duty Antti Jylhä-Ollila.

In the very east and in northern Lapland, temperatures remained at 5 degrees, in some places even below it. The coldest was in North Karelia, where there was only one plus.

“On Wednesday, it’s pretty even across the country at 4–8 plus degrees. It depends on the clouds how the temperature can rise, ”Jylhä-Ollila said.

Until the weekend, the weather is mostly sunny and on several days quite sunny. According to Jylhä-Ollila, temperatures fluctuate during the day in southern Lapland by 5–10 degrees Celsius.

