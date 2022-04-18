Weather The high-pressure area will cover Finland for the next few days, with annual heat records likely to be broken throughout the country

Towards the end of the week, low pressure will displace high pressure and the weather will cool.

Of the year heat records so far are likely to be broken in the coming days throughout the country, the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s meteorologist predicts Jari Tuovinen.

A high-pressure area has settled over northern Europe and the sun can shine in the clear sky for several days. This dries out the air, which is why temperatures also rise during the day with noises.

Similarly, in the evenings the temperature also drops rapidly and night frosts are likely.

In the metropolitan area The awakening of the spring sea breeze may delay the heat records on Tuesday, but on Wednesday and Thursday the mercury should hurt more than 15 degrees on the southern coast of Finland as well.

The highest temperature of the year in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area so far has been recorded at 14.9 degrees at the Kumpula measuring station in March.

A warming air flow flows across the southern and central parts of Finland, as a result of which the highest temperatures will probably be measured on the west coast and inland in the western parts. There, the thermometer may show readings of up to 17-18 degrees Celsius on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tuesday in the morning there may be some cloudiness in southern Finland, which, however, recedes as the morning progresses.

After that, the sky stays clear.

“If there’s any occasional high cloud, then that’s about it. No other cloud cover is expected, ”says Tuovinen.

Although practically the whole of Finland bathes in the spring sunshine for the next few days, it is not worth taking warm clothes to the winter warehouse yet.

Towards the end of the week, low pressure will start to flow over Finland from both the south and the north. This cools the air and rains are possible.

“The rest of the week will return closer to the seasonal average,” says Tuovinen.

The weather for next week is still difficult to predict, but according to Tuovinen, May Day is more likely to be chilly than warm. He believes the weather in Northern Europe will fluctuate sharply in the near future.

“It feels like we’re in colder or warmer weather than ever before. Nothing on average is being experienced anymore. ”