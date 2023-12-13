Weather | The Helsinki Rescue Service warns: Very bad driving weather

The rescue service urges motorists to pay particular attention to the use of headlights and fog lights, as well as driving speed and safety distances.

Helsinki the rescue service and the Finnish Meteorological Institute warn of very bad driving weather.

Accidents congested the roads on Wednesday during the day. In Kirkkonummi Ring III at the Sundsberg junction, the road was closed to traffic at noon due to an accident. A crash causes harm when driving in both directions.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute estimates that the risk of accidents has increased due to bad weather.

Snowfall is promised for Wednesday in Helsinki, which can cause snow to pile up on the driveways. In addition, some road surfaces are slippery. The Finnish Meteorological Institute estimates that the risk of accidents and the possibility of traffic disruptions are considerable.

in Helsinki it will probably snow steadily throughout the day. The temperature stays around eight degrees below zero. The frost is predicted to cool down to around three degrees below zero on Thursday.

The snowfall is expected to continue in parts on Thursday morning as well.

By the end of the week, the weather will be clearly warmer and the temperature can rise up to three degrees. All the snow may still not have time to melt before Christmas, the Finnish Meteorological Institute guessed earlier this week. Now the mild weather is expected to continue for several days.