Weather The Heller limit was exceeded for the first time this year, on Thursday the weather will become unstable

Helleraja broke in Finland for the first time this year, when 25.4 degrees were measured in Oulunsalo in Northern Ostrobothnia on Wednesday at half past five in the afternoon. The limit is considered to have been exceeded when the temperature rises above 25.1 degrees.

Meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo says that the Oulu region has been warmer than usual at this stage of the year.

There is a forest fire warning or grass fire hazard throughout the country. Indeed, wildfires have employed a rescue service in several provinces today and yesterday.

However, the warm weather was largely here for this batch.

“Much of the country is cooling up tomorrow. Only the northern part of the country will not be terribly cold tomorrow, ”says Sinisalo.

The highest temperatures may be around twenty degrees in Lapland on Thursday. Elsewhere in the country, it is less than twenty, in some places clearly lower.

The temperature is dropped by the rainforest, which arrives in the morning and passes through the southern and western parts of the country from Kymenlaakso to Ostrobothnia. Rain is very heavy over a wide area.

In most parts of the country, however, the day is rainy.

“You can draw a line from South Karelia to North Ostrobothnia. It won’t rain north of it tomorrow, ”sums up Sinisalo.

After Thursday, the weather will continue to be unstable. On Friday, the air will cool properly in the north as well, as low pressure spreads from the east. It will be above Finland for the rest of the week.

“From day to day, there will be rain or showers all over Finland over the weekend,” Sinisalo predicts.

The air stays chilly, with temperatures peaking around 15 degrees during the day.