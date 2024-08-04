Sunday, August 4, 2024
Weather | The heaviest rain showers can cause flooding in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2024
in World Europe
Weather | The heaviest rain showers can cause flooding in Helsinki
The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of heavy downpours in a wide area. The heaviest downpours are likely to be localized.

in Helsinki you should probably pack an umbrella on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, there will be rain and thunder showers in the Helsinki area, he says Tuukka Keränenmeteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute.

Deaf people can also be found in a wide area from the southeast corner of Finland, from Kymenlaakso all the way to Ostrobothnia.

The powerful ones deaf people can even cause floods, says Keränen.

“A local strong storm in a built-up area can cause a built-up flood.”

During the heaviest hailstorms, up to 20 millimeters of water can fall locally in an hour.

“These deaf people are so local that it might not rain at all a kilometer away.”

The most powerful however, the probability of deaf people is not particularly high, says Keränen.

“However, we have a warning in effect for heavy downpours over a wide area.”

Since the deaf can be very localized, rain radar you can check the latest situation, Keränen advises.

