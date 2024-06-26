Weather | The heat will recede at the weekend

Weather|Big changes in the weather can be expected this weekend, says the meteorologist.

Heat wave recedes from Finland during the weekend.

Low pressure will move from the west over Finland from late Friday night and during Saturday, taking the warmest and most humid air with it, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Jari Tuovinen.

According to Tuovinen, the low-pressure front will bring with it fast-moving thunder and rain, which will advance to the eastern and northern parts of the country during Saturday.

“For a few hours at certain points, you will experience these heavy rains and thunder, but they will pass quite quickly.”

Although the front cools and dries the air mass, after that we will still be moving close to the heat readings in the western and southern parts of the country on Saturday. Temperatures can drop by about 5–6 degrees compared to Thursday and Friday’s readings of 27–30 degrees, Tuovinen says.

“From there, it drops closer to 20-25 degrees, so that in some places we are afraid of the heat limit.”

Low pressure the front crosses the capital region on the night before Saturday. When crossing the ridge, the wind is gusty and it can also rain heavily. The front has crossed the capital region in about an hour, Tuovinen says.

Saturday would seem to be quite windy in the capital region, Gusts blowing from the sea can be closer to 15 meters per second. Temperatures rise to 21–22 degrees.

According to Tuovinen, the gusts will weaken by Sunday, although the wind strength near the coast is still the usual 5–6 meters per second. Temperatures may raise Saturday’s reading by a degree or two.

Bringing says that a cold front will reach the height of Oulu on Saturday morning. Crossing the rain front can take a few hours in northern Finland.

“There can be more than one deaf person.”

However, according to Tuovinen, the sun will shine at the height of Oulu on Saturday around noon and early afternoon. Gusts from the southwest are also expected in the afternoon. The wind speed around Oulu is about 15 meters per second. Temperatures are around 21–22 degrees.

According to Tuovinen, Sunday is also dusty at the height of Oulu. There are gusty winds, and Gusts are about 10 meters per second.

“Maybe that temperature is 21 degrees, that it just doesn’t rise higher than that because of the wind.”

Next week’s the initial forecast is still very uncertain, says Tuovinen.

“Some kind of low pressure is rising over Germany. Whether it will rise north along Sweden or whether it will then come here to the Baltic and possibly over Finland, it is actually very difficult to say at this stage. It may also be accompanied by heavy rains.”

According to Tuovinen, after Monday the temperature may be between 17 and 22 degrees. Temperatures at that time would be very average for this time of year.