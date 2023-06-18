Weather | The heat will continue on Monday almost throughout the country – the heat record may be broken from the beginning of the week

The forest fire warning continues throughout the country on Monday.

Warm ones the weather continues on Monday. Heat is forecast for almost the entire country, with the exception of the easternmost part and the northern parts of Lapland, the Meteorological Institute says.

In the southern and central parts of the country, the highest temperatures of the day vary between 24 and 29 degrees. In northern Finland, it reaches almost the same readings, but in the northern parts of Lapland it is slightly cooler.

It will be mostly clear in the southern and central parts of the country on Monday. There is variable cloudiness in Northern Finland. Showers can come in the arm.

Forest fire warning continues on Monday throughout the country. There is a very high risk of forest fire on Monday in the southern parts of the country and widely in the central parts. The western part of Northern Finland and Maritime Lapland are also warned of a high risk of forest fires.

The heat warning is valid on Monday in Varsinais Suomi, Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia. High UV radiation is warned in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Kanta-Hämee.

On Sunday this year’s heat record was not broken. The highest temperature of 29.3 was measured on Sunday in both Turku and Pori. On Saturday, the temperature in Turku rose to the year’s record reading, 29.9 degrees.

On Sunday, the temperatures in the west were generally above the freezing point, around 22 degrees in the east.

From the beginning of the week, the limit of 30 degrees may be broken in the western part of the country.