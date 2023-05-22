Weather | The heat will change to rain, there will also be thunder

“Such a wavering arrival of summer”, describes the weather of the current week, Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Juha Föhr.

SUMMERY the heat changes showers already by Monday evening, especially in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Even thunder can rumble, says Foreca’s on-duty meteorologist Juha Föhr.

On Tuesday, the chance of rain will increase throughout the country. However, no heavy rains are expected anywhere in Finland, rather only “summer showers”.

“Again, in some places there can also be thunder, because thunder is associated with rain showers in the summer,” says Föhr.

Along with the rains, cooler air also flows into Finland, but according to Föhr, readings are still warmer than usual for the time of year.

Coolest of the week and the wettest day is likely to be Thursday across the country.

Then there may be more water, but according to Föhr, especially in the south, it could come faster.

Now the terrain has been dry, and the amount of pollen has also been high.

“However, it remains to be seen how much water will be obtained. Rain at this time of the year is something to be hoped for rather than feared,” says Föhr.

The weekend will be spent again in more pleasant atmosphere.

Temperatures may rise as high as last weekend or Monday – or not. Still, according to Föhr, the weather continues to be somewhat warmer than average for the time of year.

“Such a swinging arrival of summer this time. Or maybe with these temperatures, Finnish people can already talk about summer.”