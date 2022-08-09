Weather | The heat will arrive in Finland at the end of the week

Those starting school and heading to the festival on the weekend should be prepared for the heat, says the meteorologist.

Temperatures will remain below the freezing point throughout the country on Wednesday, but a warm air mass will begin to flow into Finland on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, says Foreca’s meteorologist Joanna Rinne.

Wednesday will be somewhat cloudy throughout the country. The temperature stays between 22 and 24 degrees in southern Finland. It is 20–22 degrees in the central parts of the country and 14–17 degrees in Lapland. During Wednesday, little rain will move over Lapland, but it should be dusty in the southern and central parts of the country, Rinne says.

“But the heat mass really starts to spread by Thursday.”

According to Rinne, Thursday will be sunny in southern Finland and the temperature will rise to 23–26 degrees at best. In the central part of the country, temperatures are around 21–25 degrees. In Lapland, temperatures mostly vary between 18 and 21 degrees.

At the end of the week especially in the south there are hot days.

“Friday will be somewhat warmer than Thursday. In the south, the temperature rises to 27–28 degrees at best.”

There can still be hot days at the height of Pori, Tampere and Jyväskylänk, says Rinne. “But when you go further north than that, the temperatures drop below 20 degrees.”

According to Rinne, it will be hot on Saturday and Sunday.

“Around Saturday and Sunday, it’s up and running, maybe somewhere break the 30-degree limit, but it’s not a wide-ranging phenomenon.”

According to forecasts, weekend temperatures in southern Finland will vary between 25 and 28 degrees, in central Finland between 18 and 23 degrees and in Lapland between 14 and 18 degrees.

According to Rinne, the weekend looks cloudy, except for Lapland, where rain will move over the night between Saturday and Sunday.

With these the hot weather is likely to continue next week.

“At the moment, there is not necessarily a very clear end to it in the south. Maybe after the middle of next week it looks like it could start to cool down.”

The heat is caused by a combination of two weather phenomena. The high pressure parked over Northern Europe pushes the rains and cool air past Finland, Rinne says. In addition, temperatures of up to 30–40 degrees, which are currently warming southern Europe, are pushing towards Finland.

“The combination of high pressure and gusting warm air means that there are both sunny and hot temperatures.”

Heatwaves lasting several days are not completely unusual in August, Rinne says. Southern Finland has an average of 5–6 hot days during August.

“I bet that due to the high pressure, the number of hot days during this month will rise somewhat above the average.”

Despite the heat, tropical nights are not expected. In Finland, a night can be called tropical when the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees. In southern Finland, the night temperatures reach a maximum of 15 degrees during the weekend.

On the weekend several festivals are organized, and Rinne urges those participating in them to take special care of hydration.

“In this case, I don’t just mean the hydration that can easily be enjoyed at festivals, but more clean water.”

Schoolchildren should also take into account the upcoming hot days. Schools start in many places this week.

“If school starts at eight in the morning, it can be quite chilly at that time, so you should be prepared with clothing that allows you to remove the warmest clothing.“

The weekend is a good time to see the shooting stars of the Perseid meteor shower. According to Rinne, the night between Friday and Saturday looks clear in the southern and central parts of the country.

“There is a chance to see shooting stars, as long as it’s dark enough.”

The night between Saturday and Sunday also looks promising in some places for shooting stars.