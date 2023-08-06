Weather, the heat returns throughout Italy: high temperatures until August 15th

The “autumn” break is about to end: according to forecasts, temperatures will rise again throughout Italy from Monday, with the return of the African anticyclone.

A new heat wave that could reach up to mid-August, causing temperatures to rise above 34-35 degrees, while in cities like Florence or Rome peaks of up to 36-37 degrees could be recorded.

The heat will already be felt between Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 August, with marked increases in temperatures in the North, on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the major islands. The only exceptions could be the Alpine reliefs, where thunderstorms could develop during the hottest hours.