Weather | The heat record may be broken again today

Yesterday’s heat record of 28.8 degrees may be broken.

Temperatures are today a degree or two higher than yesterday, predicts the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Yesterday’s heat record of 28.8 degrees may be broken.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather will continue to be warm in the next few days in a large part of the country.

It is warmest in southern Finland.

At the weekend, the weather will warm up even in Lapland, where it has been cooler than the rest of Finland. It is warmest in the south and west, slightly cooler in the east. However, the weather will become more unstable during the weekend and the beginning of the week.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sun’s UV radiation will be at its strongest in the coming days.