Friday, June 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The heat record may be broken again today

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The heat record may be broken again today

Yesterday’s heat record of 28.8 degrees may be broken.

Temperatures are today a degree or two higher than yesterday, predicts the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Yesterday’s heat record of 28.8 degrees may be broken.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the weather will continue to be warm in the next few days in a large part of the country.

It is warmest in southern Finland.

At the weekend, the weather will warm up even in Lapland, where it has been cooler than the rest of Finland. It is warmest in the south and west, slightly cooler in the east. However, the weather will become more unstable during the weekend and the beginning of the week.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sun’s UV radiation will be at its strongest in the coming days.

#Weather #heat #record #broken #today

See also  Nicaragua apparently breaks off relations with the Vatican
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
After more than 40 years of militancy, Omar Fayad resigns from the PRI

After more than 40 years of militancy, Omar Fayad resigns from the PRI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result