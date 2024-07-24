Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Weather | The heat reaches 30 degrees in many places

July 24, 2024
in World Europe
Weather | The heat reaches 30 degrees in many places
Showers and thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow in the western part of the country.

Warmths is expected in Finland for this day as well. In a large part of the country, thermometer readings may reach up to 30 degrees both today and tomorrow, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow in the western part of the country. There, too, the temperature remains at most around 25 degrees.

Also on the weekend, Friday and Saturday, the summer weather is sunny in a large part of the country, but the uncertainty of the forecast is greater on these days. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, but their timing and location can still change.

Sunday seems to be a rainy day in many places in Finland.

Weather according to the Meteorologist on duty, this week is somewhat warmer than is typical for the time.

It will still be warm next week, but temperatures of 30 degrees can no longer be expected.

