Weather The heat of the next few days could break a 90-year-old heat record

The heat pipe can continue in some parts of the country until midsummer.

In Finland the exceptionally hot heat season began on Saturday. Temperatures of more than 30 degrees are allowed, which may continue in some parts of the country until Midsummer.

The hottest in these views is in the southern and southeastern part of the country. In Lapland, the heat is unlikely to rise.

Already on Friday, the temperature rose to a maximum of 29.3 degrees in Pori.

The heat cycle during which several temperature records may also be broken, says the meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas on saturday in his blog post on the website of the weather company Foreca.

According to the pine stock, a new record is promised if 30 degrees are exceeded in June for at least seven consecutive days.

In June last year, a heat pipe of more than 30 degrees continued in parts of Finland for six days in a row.

“ “It’s possible that heat of up to 33-34 degrees is measured in places.”

June the all-time temperature record in Finland is 33.8 degrees. Mercury rose to record levels in Ähtäri almost 90 years ago, on June 24, 1935.

The record was close to breaking last year, when 33.5 degrees were measured in Kankaanpää.

This year, the record may really break when the high pressure on the eastern side of the Black Sea brings very hot air to Finland compared to the season, Mäntykannas says.

“In southern and eastern Finland, exceedances of 30 degrees seem probable, and it is possible that heat of up to 33-34 degrees is measured in places.”

The hottest The heat will probably recede further by Wednesday, but temperatures of 30 degrees will not be impossible in parts of Finland even closer to Midsummer if the current forecast comes true.

Gradually, however, the weather becomes more unstable with thunderstorms.

According to the pine stock, heat waves are likely to become more common and prolong in the future as a result of climate change.