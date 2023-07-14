Weather | The heat is tormenting southern Europe, the Acropolis was closed in 40 degree heat

Europe’s heat records may be broken in the coming days, estimates the European Space Agency.

Excruciating The heat caused the Greek authorities to close the country’s most famous attraction, the Acropolis hill, on Friday, the news agency Reuters reported.

The reason is to protect tourists from extreme weather. Temperatures in the Greek capital Athens reached 40 degrees on Friday, and the Acropolis was ordered to be closed during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

Southern Europe and partly also Central Europe are gripped by a severe heat wave, which is predicted to continue until next week.

European the space agency (ESA) has warned, based on its satellite observations, that more extreme conditions are known in Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland.

According to Reuters, the European heat record may be broken next week. So far, the highest temperature measured in Europe was 48.8 degrees in Sicily in August 2021.

In Italy, meteorologists have named the next phase of the heat wave as Charon. The name comes from ancient Greek mythology, where Kharon was the ferryman of manala.

Until now, high pressure has been called Kerberos, which in turn was the three-headed watchdog of manala.

To the heat in Italy and Spain, which are already overheated, it is predicted to break 40 degrees in many places in the next few days. The same numbers or close to it are also hurting in Turkey and Croatia, for example.

In Italy, the health authorities have declared 15 cities as areas of “extreme health risk”, says an American CNN. These cities include Rome and Florence.