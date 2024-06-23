Weather | The heat is coming back with a bang

Weather|On Tuesday, it will start to hurt to read helle. On Wednesday, it’s already around 30 degrees.

Next it is worth preparing for the week with sunscreen and a hat, because the second heat wave of the current summer is coming to Finland.

“It hasn’t been this warm yet this summer,” sums up Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Joonas Koskela when looking at next week’s weather readings.

On Monday, the weather will continue to be cooler and partly cloudy like Sunday. According to Koskela, there are rain showers moving over Finland and there may be rain especially in the eastern and northern parts of the country.

On Tuesday, it will start to hurt to read helle. Temperatures rise above 25 degrees in the southern and western parts of the country. On Wednesday, it’s already around 30 degrees.

The top ones according to Koskela, the temperatures will be reached in southern Finland from the end of the week on Thursday and Friday. It will also be warm in most of the country.

“According to current forecasts, temperatures can rise to 31-32 degrees in southern Finland,” says Koskela.

This would mean that measured in May the heat record would be broken.

“The annual temperature record of 30.1 degrees measured in May may well be broken next week,” says Koskela.

In Helsinki, temperatures rise to 26–28 degrees, according to Koskela.

“The highest temperatures will be inland. If there is no wind at all, the temperatures in Helsinki can be even slightly higher than this. But of course this is difficult to predict.”

The warmest weather does not reach Lapland. The weather there continues to vary.

From the future the summer is expected to be warmer than usual all over Europe. A foretaste of this has been obtained, for example, in Greece, where there is a heat wave has led to the deaths of tourists.

“Yes, these Finnish sardines have some kind of connection with European helle päts”, Koskela states.