Weather | The heat continues – it will cool down over the weekend

Weather|A heat warning is in effect in a large part of the country on Thursday.

Weather will continue to be warm in many places also today, Thursday, and once again we are afraid of 30 degree heat. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the eastern and northern parts of the country will have ridges and showers, but the western parts of the country are expected to experience showers and thunderstorms like yesterday.

In the eastern and northern parts of Finland, the temperature may rise to between 26 and 30 degrees today. In the west, the temperatures remain at 22–26 degrees due to the rains.

A heat warning is in effect today in a large part of the country, and there are warnings of wildfires in eastern and central Lapland.

At the weekend, the weather is changing so that during Saturday the rains will spread to other parts of the country. At the latest on Sunday, the weather will cool down widely.

At the beginning of next week, the weather will continue to cool down. Then the temperatures can drop as much as 15 degrees with the rains.