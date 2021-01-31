Weather The frosts will continue next week in the whole country, in southern Finland colder than usual

According to a long-term weather forecast, the cold would not weaken until a few weeks later, when the winter holidays in Helsinki schools begin.

Winter frost weather will continue next week across the country.

“Even a small cooling trend is expected for the rest of the week, as the frosts become more severe,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Nina Karusto.

From the beginning of the week there will be frosts in the southern parts of the country with 5–10 degrees Celsius, and from the end of the week the frosts may intensify to around 15–20 degrees.

In the northern parts of the country, the frost is already 10–15 degrees from the beginning of the week.

According to Karusto, as the frost intensifies, the weather also becomes clearer and there are also days in the week when the sun can be mocked both in the north and in the south.

“So we’re going in the brisk winter frost, in some places there is still snow.”

On Monday, snowfall will be concentrated in the central parts of the country, on Tuesday instead in southern Finland. The rains will subside no later than Wednesday during the day.

“A few cents of snow is still coming, at most about five cents, which is not impossible, however,” Karusto says.

Karusto recalls that January-February is typically the coldest time of the year.

“Of course in the south, those frosts are colder than usual than we’ve been used to in recent years.”

The long-term forecast shows that cold weather will continue across the country for the next few weeks.

According to the forecast, the cold trend will weaken in three weeks, when the winter holiday week begins in Helsinki’s schools. However, Karusto points out that long-term forecasts still have time to change along the way.