Weather | The frost will soon turn to rain

Next week the weather will cool down.

To the presidential ballot box those heading today should dress warmly, as the bitterly cold weather continues. However, the clouds recede and the sunshine can be enjoyed widely.

Occasional clouds may be visible in the sky on the southern coast of the country and in Northern Ostrobothnia during the morning, but the weather is mostly clear.

“On the south coast, that cloud may turn into light snow,” said the meteorologist on duty Juha Tuomala From the Meteorological Institute on Saturday.

In the south, it is about ten degrees below zero, in the central parts of the country from ten to seventeen degrees below zero, and in Lapland at its coldest, it is about -25 degrees.

The wind is mostly weak on Sunday. During the day, a light easterly wind prevails both in the south and in Lapland.

Bitter cold will continue on Monday. Next week, however, it may already rain in some places during the rest of the week.

The wind will intensify on Monday, and with it, slightly milder air may flow to the southern parts of the country.

On the night before Tuesday, the rain zone will rise from the southwest to the southern and western parts of the country. In the north, according to the forecast, temperatures will drop to around 10–20 degrees below zero, and in the southern and western parts of the country to around 3–10 degrees below zero.