Weather | The frost will intensify on Tuesday and Wednesday

Very bad energy weather is predicted for the coldest day of the week, Wednesday.

Frost tightens on Tuesday and Wednesday due to strengthening high pressure in Finland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen according to the forecast, the frost will intensify by Wednesday, which will become the coldest day of the week in Finland. On the night before Wednesday, according to Keränen, the temperature can drop to 25–30 degrees below zero in the northern parts of the country. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are around 10 degrees below zero in the south and around 15 degrees below zero in the east and north.

However, according to Keränen, the high pressure causes the weather to be dusty and there is not much snow to be expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

For Wednesday weather Institute forecast also very bad energy weather. This means that the frost is intense and the wind is weak.

However, according to the forecast given on Monday, the energy weather will improve towards the end of the week.