Weather The frost will intensify on Sunday all over the country, the snow situation in Christmas is still unclear

After the weekend, the frost will intensify, but no change in the current snow situation is expected in the coming days.

Saturday both warm air and moderate gusts of wind are expected.

On Sunday, however, as the wind rises and the direction changes, the temperature drops to frost throughout the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“On Saturday, the temperature is on the plus side up to the height of Oulu, as the western flow does not bring anything very cold or above northern Finland. On Sunday, however, the wind will first turn northeast through the north. ”

In the process as the wind direction turns to blow cold, temperatures also drop rapidly.

“They are falling especially on both the west and south-west coasts, where the temperature is still 6–7 degrees on Saturday but the next day is even a couple of degrees below freezing,” the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

No significant changes to the current snow situation are expected over the weekend. Currently, there is varying amounts of snow across the country.

“In eastern Finland, there is 10 to 20 cents more snow than usual, and in northern Finland there is an estimated 10 cents less snow. In southern and western Finland, on the other hand, there is either no snow or little snow. ”

Christmas week the frosts will continue from the beginning of the week but the wind will weaken on Tuesday. The snow situation at Christmas time is still a mystery, but nothing is out of the question.

“Snowfall is by no means impossible, but difficult to predict at this stage. We don’t know yet if there will be a snow-free Christmas Eve, ”the meteorologist estimates.