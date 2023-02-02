Weather | The frost will intensify for the weekend

On Sunday, an area of ​​rain will arrive from the west and sweep over the entire country.

For the weekend the weather is getting colder throughout the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. On Friday, there will still be a little frost and possibly a little snow.

With these prospects, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the temperature can drop below ten degrees below zero even in the southern parts of the country. In the north, it can be 20–25 degrees below zero.

“The frost depends a little on the cloudiness. If it’s really cloudy, it’s a bit cold,” said the meteorologist on duty Helena Beach.

The cloud cover may break in places here and there, in which case even the sun may peek out. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sun is hardly visible very widely.

The rains will most likely come as snow, and with these prospects the amounts will remain small. In the southwestern parts of the country, the rain may come as sleet.