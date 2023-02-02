Thursday, February 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The frost will intensify for the weekend

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World Europe
0

On Sunday, an area of ​​rain will arrive from the west and sweep over the entire country.

For the weekend the weather is getting colder throughout the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. On Friday, there will still be a little frost and possibly a little snow.

With these prospects, on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the temperature can drop below ten degrees below zero even in the southern parts of the country. In the north, it can be 20–25 degrees below zero.

“The frost depends a little on the cloudiness. If it’s really cloudy, it’s a bit cold,” said the meteorologist on duty Helena Beach.

The cloud cover may break in places here and there, in which case even the sun may peek out. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the sun is hardly visible very widely.

On Sunday, an area of ​​rain will arrive from the west and sweep over the entire country.

See also  New social network for lovers of literature - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The rains will most likely come as snow, and with these prospects the amounts will remain small. In the southwestern parts of the country, the rain may come as sleet.

#Weather #frost #intensify #weekend

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Range Rover Velar has received a mild facelift

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result