Weather | The frost hits all over the country

The cold freezing air has stopped over Finland.

3.12. 23:48

Double digits freezing temperatures will cover the southern and central part of the country on the night of the weekend. In northern Finland, the frost probably won’t reach more than ten degrees, estimates the meteorologist on duty To Eerik Saarika From the Institute of Meteorology.

“In the central part of the country, it can be 25 degrees below zero in places where the cloud cover can crack. Cloudiness is variable, so it is difficult to say which is the coldest place,” says Saarikalle.

In southern Finland, it will be 10–20 degrees below zero in the coming night. In the north, it is estimated to be between 5 and 10 degrees.

“Even now in North Karelia it’s a good twenty degrees below freezing at a couple of measuring stations, even at this moment,” Saarika told around 11 pm on Sunday evening.

According to the Meteorologist, there is no big change in frost readings at dawn.

“It can get a little cooler, but the temperature changes are pretty minor.”

The night between Monday and Tuesday is also getting cold. At that time, the freezing temperatures also tighten in northern Finland.

The freezing air is standing still over Finland, because the wind has been very weak since the beginning of the week.

Cold the freezing air has stopped over Finland, and temperatures clearly below freezing will be read on the gauges until at least Wednesday, the Meteorological Institute says.

On the eve of Independence Day, i.e. on Tuesday, the weather will remain cold. On Independence Day on Wednesday, the south-southeast wind will gradually start to pick up. On the southwest coast, the temperature may rise closer to zero, but elsewhere the frosts will mostly remain at 5–12 degrees. Cloudless areas may experience severe frost, even more than 20 degrees.

More significant amounts of snow are not expected in the coming days. Meteorologist on duty Hannu Valta says that there may be a centimeter or two more snow in some places.

“A light frosty snow that doesn’t weigh much is blowing from the lower clouds. In the vicinity of the coast, in the vicinity of the Gulf of Pohjanlahti and the Gulf of Finland, and in the archipelago, there may be heavier rains, but mainly it will be rain.”

“It blows a little in the western and northern sea areas, but the winds are weak in the land areas,” says Valta.