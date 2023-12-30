Weather | The frost can cause ice that raises the river level

In southern Finland, the level of the Kymijoki is predicted to rise after the turn of the year due to frost.

Next the severe frost promised for the week may cause freezing in places where the river is not frozen, according to a joint meeting of the Flood Center, the Finnish Environment Institute and other authorities and expert organizations On the Vesi.fi website.

Jelly is formed when small ice crystals form in subcooled water, which stick together and gradually rise to the surface. In the eddies of flowing water, ice crystals can also stick to the bottom and form ground ice there.

The formation of a jelly flood requires such a strong flow that the water swirls.

In southern Finland, the level of the Kymijoki is predicted to rise after the turn of the year due to frost.

In western Finland, preparations have been made for flash floods in the Kokemäenjoki watershed. Efforts have been made to avoid large changes in the flow in order to keep the ice cover in place.