Weather The frost border is broken, the heat wave caresses almost the whole country at least until Late Thursday

Heat is promised this week from Southern Lapland all the way to the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Helleraja has broken for the first time this year, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says on Twitter.

According to preliminary data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute, mercury has been sore above the 25-degree limit at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, Hyvinkää and Mäntsälä.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the first hot day of the year is typically around 25 May in Finland.

Bridge During the week, warm weather and sunshine are expected for almost the whole of Finland.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will rise to a better 20 degrees, especially in southern and central Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Ari Mustala.

For the warmest day of the week, depending on the location, he speaks Wednesday, when the sky is cloudless in many places.

“But it won’t be long before Thursday. Pleasant weather is promised. ”

The hottest localities can be found this week in the middle of the country, Mustala estimates. Helleraja may also break in Ostrobothnia, for example.

“Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu will reach more than 20 degrees, and on Thursday Southern Lapland will be quiet,” Mustala says.

To the very north, however, the heat does not rise, and Lapland is still considerably cooler than the rest of the country. There may also be rain or sleet in some places.

Although the sun is promised especially for the middle stages of the country, it is possible to enjoy the heat in the south and also in the capital region.

“The shoreline, on the other hand, is cooler. In Helsinki, for example, it has been quite windy on Tuesday and 20 degrees has been tight, ”he says.

The summer heat pampered joggers and sunbathers on Tuesday in the Helsinki Seaport.­

The rest of the week the heat and sunshine are allowed to make room for the colder air flowing from the north, and the weather becomes unstable throughout the country over the weekend.

According to Mustala, Friday in southern and central Finland is still quite warm. In the middle stages of the earth, it may break by as much as 20 degrees, but showers and thunderstorms may already occur in places.

Over the weekend, a low-pressure area will form in Finland, and clouds, showers and cooler weather are expected. Temperatures still vary widely within the country, as cold air masses flow from north to south.

In other words, it may not be worth fleeing southern Finland to the cottage further north, for example in the hope of warm weather, as cold air will probably flow south to last.

“Southern Finland may even reach 20 degrees, while at the same time there is not much above zero in the very north. Snow may also come there, ”says Mustala.

By Sunday, the temperature will drop by several degrees even in the south and the showers will increase even more.

Boaters will also enjoy the weather of the next few days, unless the wind blows too hard. Picture of Helsinki Seaport.­

May has so far been relatively chilly, and the heat may be welcomed by many. But is sunshine and heat readings promised for the rest of the month as well?

“It is clearly warmer now compared to the bad weather of the beginning, but yes, the warmest moment will probably be here in the next few days,” says Ari Mustala.

After this week, he said, there will be a slight cooling again, and the temperature will fall towards the long-term averages typical of May. From then on, it is difficult to assess the development of the weather so far.

“This week, the temperatures are even somewhat above average.”

In Kuopio A farmer living in a village of game water Pekka Parviainen plans to spend warm days doing field work. On Tuesday, he was harrowing a field and said the tractor booth was refining.

“The sun is shining and the south wind is blowing. It is 21 degrees outside, thirty on the tractor, ”Parviainen said by phone.

Farmer Pekka Parviainen spends hot days working in the field at Juhukkala Farm in Kuopio’s Riistavesi. Reportedly, the tractor booth is being refined.­

Up to 24 degrees have been promised for Kuopio on Wednesdays and Thursdays. With the heat wave, barley, oat and rubber fields have dried up quickly and now require the farmer’s attention.

However, after three May, the warmth and sunshine are welcome in Parviainen’s opinion.

“Yes this is pretty good, no complaining. Let’s enjoy the sun now, ”he adds.

Good due to the weather forecast and Maundy Thursday, many are probably planning to head to the cottage this week. It is worth taking advantage of the trip and at the same time doing maintenance work on the cottage yard, says the CEO of the Finnish Garden Association Timo Taulavuori. The same tips apply to home garden care.

“Now is the time for spring drowning at its best. If the lawns or perennials are covered with leaves and old grass, it’s worth pitting them and letting the air in from there for new growth to see daylight, ”he says.

For example, perennials may suffocate if dripping is missed. In addition, any garden corridors should be cleaned of deciduous pulp, which should be composted or used directly at the base of the bushes as fertilizer.

Open compost can be turned if it has thawed. It also produces ready-made mold, which is an excellent fertilizer for perennials as well as shrubs and vegetable land.

The temperature rose well over 20 degrees on Tuesday in Eastern Finland as well. Asko Reinikainen from Kuopio went to experience the cataracts in Hormalahti, Vehmersalmi.­

In addition, according to Taulavuori, there is still the possibility of liming the lawn, which is worth doing about every 2-3 years. In the same context, however, it is not advisable to fertilize, and after liming, it would be good to wait a couple of weeks before fertilizing.

If there is vegetable garden in the garden, now is a good time to plant potatoes and sow the first seeds, Taulavuori says.

“Salads, radishes and cabbages, for example, can already be sown well. On the other hand, it is not yet time to plant various seedlings, especially those that require heat. ”

For example, pumpkins, cucumbers, basil and tomatoes should still be kept indoors or not bought if there is no greenhouse in use.

If you already want to beautify the yard with the first flowers, violets are a good choice, according to Taulavuori. They can be placed, for example, in entrances or on flower beds.

“Pansies can withstand even zero degrees or less, and they get color and get a summer feel.”