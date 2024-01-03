Weather | The freezing cold weather continues – the frost may ease a bit on Sunday

Even in southern Finland it can be over 20 degrees below zero.

in Finland from the cabin even today in very cold weather. A frost warning is valid throughout the country. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the freezing temperatures in the southern part of the country range between 20 and 25 degrees. In the central and northern parts of the country, the freezing temperatures hit between 25 and 35 degrees.

Hard frosts are predicted to continue in the coming days. According to Meteorologist Helena Laakso, who is on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the freezing temperatures may ease a little on Sunday.

The severe frosts of the past few days have caused problems for motorists, among others. Train traffic has also been disrupted.

The freezing temperatures have also affected shipping. The Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Wednesday that the Pärämere had completely frozen over about a month earlier than usual.