Weather | The four-week forecast was released: This is what the weather looks like at the end of summer

The monthly forecast promises some rain in addition to heat.

Finland the end of summer looks warmer than average, according to the latest monthly forecast of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

Especially in southern Finland, temperature readings are measured in many places during the end of the week and the beginning of the week.

However, it is not about exceptional heat, says the meteorologist on duty at Foreca Ilkka Alanko. The last time Finland had a very hot late summer was in 2002.

“At that time, in late August and early September, no less than 15 hot days were measured in Helsinki-Vantaa,” says Alanko.

“Perhaps it is not possible to reach such numbers now. The air mass is now such that at least half of it can be reached.”

Read more: There will be sun and heat until next week, after the heat there will be thunderstorms

Incipient the average temperature of the week is widely 3–6 degrees warmer than usual, according to Foreca let’s tell. It is 1–3 degrees warmer in Lapland.

“It seems that after the middle of the month, the hot air mass will temporarily leave, and then there will be thunderstorms all over the country,” says Alanko.

However, no clear signs of cooling are visible.

“Sometimes it’s warm and then it’s even warmer.”

Alanko characterizes next week’s weather as changeable. Rain and thundershowers will spread to the country starting from the west, and by the middle of the week at the latest they will spread more widely over the whole of Finland.

August 22 according to the monthly forecast, the starting week will still be warmer than usual.

“It seems that hot air will at least get close to Finland, so it can be hot especially in the south. There may be temperatures of at least 20 degrees as far north,” Jenna Salminen states On Foreca’s website.

In other parts of the country, the amount of rain is normal or less than normal, but in Northern Lapland the rains may reach more than normal.

Change of the moon as it approaches, the predictability decreases, but for the week starting August 29, warmth is still predicted. During the week, the northerly flow may cool the air, but momentary heat is still possible in some parts of the country. The new moon is also largely warmer than usual in other parts of Europe.

On September 1, the highest temperature in southern Finland is usually around 18 degrees and in northern Lapland 10–12 degrees.

At the end of August and the beginning of September, the rains may be less than average.

Monthly forecast last week, 5-11 September, is warmer than average in Eastern Finland. In the rest of the country, the temperatures are typical for the time. On September 10, the highest temperatures in southern Finland are usually between 16 and 18 degrees and in northern Finland around ten degrees, Alanko says.

The weather may become rainier.

“Based on the monthly forecast, the rainfall is close to normal, but there may be a slight change from drier weather to wetter. Low pressure will probably already affect the weather more,” says Jenna Salminen.