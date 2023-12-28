Weather | The forecast shows freezing weather for the whole of Finland for the new year

There are warnings of bad driving weather during Friday in several provinces.

Finland snow is expected in many places in the southern and western parts today. In the southwest and near the south coast, rain can also come as water. In the rest of Finland, the weather is mostly cloudy and dusty, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Bad driving weather is warned during Friday in Ostrobothnia, Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Kanta-Hämee, Päijät-Hämee, Kymenlaakso and Uudellamaa.

According to the latest forecast, the New Year will be celebrated on Sunday in the whole of Finland in partly cloudy freezing weather of a good ten degrees.