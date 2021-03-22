Weather The Föhn wind brings spring temperatures to Finland in one fell swoop – you still have time to ski and go downhill

The weather will warm up from Tuesday. With the exception of the south and west coasts, there is so much snow that it will not melt in an instant, says Foreca meteorologist Joanna Rinne.

Finland the weather will take a significant turn on Tuesday. When there were still little frosts all over the country on Monday and even in the warmest areas, the mercury ached on the plus side in the afternoon for just a moment, bringing the plus shells all over the country on Tuesday.

“It looks like spring would come on Tuesday in one fell swoop, although the official spring may come a little later,” says a Foreca meteorologist Joanna Rinne.

As early as Monday, the air flow has been from the north. On the night before Tuesday, the airflow will turn west. A föhn-wind phenomenon is formed, which brings with it very dry and warm weather.

As the airflow blows from the west to the Atlantic, the flow brings with it rain and moisture. Before arriving in Finland, he meets the Scandinavian mountains on the Norwegian-Swedish border. Humidity rains down the west side of the mountains.

“As the same air continues down the mountainside, all the moisture has disappeared from it. Dry air gets warmer much warmer than its starting point. This warmed air blows all the way to Finland, ”says Rinne.

See below for the next few days weather forecast for 50 locations:

Tuesday in the afternoon, the temperature can be between 5 and 10 degrees in southern and western Finland, and close to five degrees in maritime Lapland and Oulu. In the eastern parts of the country on Tuesday it is two to five degrees, as the warm fan does not reach the feel of the eastern border properly until Wednesday.

The weather is warmest inland, as the cold sea cools the air along the coast. There will be some gusty winds on Tuesdays, and in the morning the weather may be cloudy.

“Within a day, the clouds will recede to the east. Even if there is cloudy sky in the sky during the day, the sun can shine through it all over the country, ”says Rinne.

The spring sunshine was already enjoyed in Helsinki’s Mereriha on Monday. Towards the end of the week, the weather warms up even more.­

Official thermal spring The slope is not yet afraid to declare Tuesday to begin, although in the south there may be signs of it in the air. The thermal spring is considered to have begun when the average daily temperature rises quite permanently above zero.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute will update the thermal spring start dates for the whole country at the same time, while the dates for the whole country, including Lapland, can be ascertained. This typically happens by June.

According to statistics, thermal spring in southern and south-western Finland has usually started by 26 March. Rinne estimates that these areas will be close to the average this year as well.

Netta and AK Tapanainen enjoy the sun on the shores of Tokoinlahti in Helsinki on Monday. In the city center areas, the snow cover is rapidly diminishing.­

Weather continues towards the end of the week warm and rainy, albeit windy.

The warm flow will also reach the eastern parts of the country on Wednesday. In northern Lapland, daytime temperatures drop to near zero or towards frost towards the end of the week.

According to the monthly forecast, weekly temperatures will remain above the seasonal average.

“At the moment, the chances of a long-term, winter-like period coming at least to the south and center of the country are quite small. Of course, it is a matter of occasional snowflakes or snowflakes, ”says Rinne.

Although no new snow is expected in the coming days, we will have to wait another moment for the current snow cover to melt. With the exception of the south-west and south coasts, the snow in southern Finland was 30–40 centimeters on Monday, and in the central parts of the country, with the exception of the west coast, more than half a meter.

The slope estimates that thanks to the thick snow cover, skiing and downhill skiing is still possible in much of the country at Easter.

“In the very south, the snow is starting to melt with noises. Even in the central parts of the country, the snow cover will certainly lower in the coming days, but yes, the snow will also remain on the ground. In Lapland, skiing and downhill skiing will continue for a long time to come. ”

The thickness of sea ice varies, but ice cover of about 10–25 cm has been measured from the front of Pori to Helsinki. The Gulf of Finland Coast Guard reminds that there is also weak ice in the immediate vicinity of the shores.­

As no rainfall is expected in the next few days, night temperatures will have the greatest effect on the shrinking snow cover. In the southern and central parts of the country, the temperature will remain on the positive side at night this week as well, but in Lapland the night temperatures, which are freezing in places, will protect against melting.

It is good for those who move on ice to remember that the ice cover also starts to thin out as the weather warms up, Rinne reminds.