Weather | The first thunderstorms have already arrived – It’s thundering here today

Weather|Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the southern and central parts of the country.

Terrestrial showers and thunderstorms are expected in the southern and central parts of the country on Tuesday, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Idoko.

A low pressure area is approaching from the southwest, and the weather is very unstable. According to Idoko, the conditions are favorable for thunderstorms.

“The first thunderstorms have already arrived at night in the southwestern part of the country, between Varsinais-Suomen and Kanta-Häme. There have been 17 ground lightnings, so the activity has been moderate,” Idoko said at half past seven in the morning.

The thunderstorm front is expected to intensify during the morning, when the sun warms the air. In the southern part of the country, there may also be strong gusts of wind in connection with thunderstorms.

“We have issued thunderstorm warnings from Southern Finland to Central Finland and North Karelia. The wind can blow 15 meters per second.”

According to Idoko, strong gusts should not be possible in the northern parts of the country, even if showers and thunderstorms develop there.

Gusts caused damage, such as falling trees, can only be expected in places.

“According to the forecast, no large-scale destruction is coming. Such a gust can cause a weaker tree to fall.”

According to Idoko, in windy areas you can consider whether it would be worthwhile to protect the property. For example, you may want to remove light structures, such as loose roofs, he states.

Especially those moving in inland waters should watch the sky for the development of thunderclouds, advises Idoko.

“Rain radar is a good tool for those who follow the weather situation. You can see the development of rain showers from there in real time.”

Temperature remains in the warm summer readings in a large part of Finland.

Hot weather is expected in the southern parts of the country. Even in northern Lapland, the temperature can reach freezing temperatures.

There is a cloudier strip between the south and the north, which stretches from approximately North Karelia to southern Lapland. It might stay below 20 degrees there.

“In the cloudy area, there is a bit of cloudy weather and a bit cooler. In many places, the air can also be oppressive due to thunder.”