The National Center of Meteorology expects that tomorrow’s weather, the first days of the happy days of Eid ul-Fitr in the country, will be generally clear and hot during the day.

The center stated – in its daily statement – that the winds are southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / hr .. and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light.

The first tide will occur at 14:56, the second tide at 01:47, the first ebb at 08:24, and the second tide at 19:26 … And in the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light.

The first tide will occur at 11:17, the second tide at 22:00, the first ebb at 16:46, and the second ebb at 04:46.





