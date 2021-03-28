Weather The Finns were enthusiastic about sending the Sahara sand to the Finnish Meteorological Institute

The samples are used to study how desert dust affects the formation of ice crystals in thin cirrus clouds.

Meteorological The department received thousands of samples of Saharan sand from Finns, says a senior researcher at the department Outi Meinander.

According to Meinander, so many samples were sent that they have not even been counted yet. Shipments filled five mailboxes.

“All I can say is that people have sent absolutely wonderful letters. Kindergarten children have also collected samples for us under the guidance of their teachers, as have schoolchildren and families. More retired professors and researchers from different universities participated, ”he says.

February At the end of the 19th century, researchers at the Finnish Meteorological Institute asked people to send samples of sand that took off from the Sahara desert and landed exceptionally all over Finland.

Many senders had put a lot of effort into, for example, printing map images of sampling sites or pre-determining the coordinates of the sites. There could be dozens of samples in a single shipment that might have been collected over several days from different locations.

“We would like to thank in a way that would reach everyone who sent samples. In this Korona period, it now feels like there is a lot of good in the world, ”says Meinander.