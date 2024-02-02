Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns: the snow is falling, the morning will be bad driving weather

Snowfall is forecast to decrease during the day.

Meteorology the institution warns of bad driving weather throughout the country on Saturday morning. The maximum amount of snow will be four centimeters in the western part of the country and 3–8 centimeters in the east and north. Snow falls especially in the area from the east to the north of the country.

However, the snowfall will weaken during the day.

During the day, the temperature in the southern and central part of the country is from zero to plus five degrees, in the east and north there is a little frost. It is warmest in southwestern Finland. Pedestrians should watch out for slippery conditions.

On Sunday, the weather will cool down a bit. The weather is close to zero on the south and west coast, there is a little frost elsewhere. In Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Southern Lapland, there will be heavy snowfall from time to time. In the rest of the country there are showers and variable cloudiness.