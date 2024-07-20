Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of violent thunderstorms and heavy rain

Weather|Those spending their weekend in the capital region should keep an umbrella close at hand.

The weekend the weather is becoming unstable in the capital region, describes the meteorologist on duty Nina Karusto From the Institute of Meteorology.

On Saturday, showers will probably become more common during the day, and thunder and heavy rain are also possible, although it is still difficult to predict their impact, says Karusto.

weather Institute warn on Saturday from violent thunderstorms and heavy rain in the southern and southeastern parts of the country. Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to arrive in the afternoon and continue until the evening.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, strong thunderstorms may occur in connection with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. They can knock down individual trees and cause short and localized power outages. In addition to this, it can rain heavily in the afternoon and evening, i.e. more than 20 millimeters per hour.

In the capital region, cloud cover can also prevent the development of strong thunderstorms.

The cloud cover seems to hold its surface until Saturday evening.

“In the evening and night, the rain showers become less frequent, and it’s cloudy at night,” Karusto estimates.

The night the weather seems to change to clouds again in the capital region on Sunday morning. Sunday’s weather looks very similar to Saturday’s, with clouds and showers returning, and thunderstorms possible again.

However, it doesn’t seem like the gray weekend will be very cool, as the temperatures in the capital region will stay at around 20 degrees and above, says Karusto. He describes the air mass found in the capital region as moist and warm.

Rain showers and thunderstorms may be experienced on Saturday in addition to the capital region, in other parts of the southern and central parts of the country and in Northern Lapland.

“Between the central part of the country and Northern Lapland, there is a dustier area. In Lapland, the light line can break and it’s the sunniest of all,” says Karusto about Saturday’s weather.

On Sunday, the rain and thunderstorms will be concentrated in the southern part of the country, and the weather will be bad in the central parts of the country, says Karusto. Except for the south, Sunday seems to be a warmer day than Saturday.