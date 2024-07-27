Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of violent thunderstorms and heat of up to 30 degrees

Weather|After the thunderstorms of the weekend, a new area of ​​low pressure awaits on Monday.

For thunder there is no end in sight yet: as in July, there will be thunder again on Saturday and Sunday. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued severe warnings about thunderstorms, especially in Eastern Finland.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Venti Pelkonen confirms that the thunderstorm front will focus on eastern Finland during the weekend.

The thunderstorm front is accompanied by showers and local thunderstorms. The temperature can approach 30 degrees in the east. Thunderstorms may also occur.

“It is very warm today in the areas where it is not raining yet. The whole country is also in heat of more than 20 degrees.”

In addition to eastern Finland, the risk of thunderstorms is widespread throughout the country, according to Pelkonen. Individual showers and thunderstorms may develop, especially in Central Finland.

During Sunday, the thunderstorm front will continue its journey with rain and thunder to the axis of Western Lapland and North Karelia.

The temperature will cool down a bit throughout the country on Sunday, but it will still be widely above 20 degrees, and according to Pelkonen, the temperature limit may still be exceeded.

Monday on the other hand, it still looks dusty. However, a new low pressure area is approaching Finland from the south, which may hit southern Finland. It may bring showers. If the low pressure hits properly, there is a chance of continued rain in the south Sunday night into Monday night.

The temperature will remain between 20 and 25 degrees on Monday. At the moment, it seems that the new low pressure will not be associated with thunderstorms.

About 25,000 lightning strikes have been observed during July, which is clearly less than usual in July.

“It may seem in some places that there was more thunder than usual if the thunder has hit the same areas. However, lightning has been observed at half the average rate,” says Pelkonen.