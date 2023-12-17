Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of “very slippery” weather

Saturday night's downpours made the previously snowy sidewalks treacherously slippery.

South- and it will be slippery in Western Finland on Sunday. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a warning about “very slippery sidewalks” in ten provinces, including Uusimaa.

On Saturday, the temperatures in western and southern Finland rose to the plus side for a long time. Rain combined with snow and icy sleet made the road surfaces slippery in many places.

The changed weather was also visible in the rescue operation. The Helsinki rescue service said on message service X that the night before Sunday, the rescue team was occupied by falls in addition to weekend revelers.

Like Saturday, Sunday will be warm and sunny in a large part of the country. The westerly flow that brings warmer weather will continue from the beginning of the week.