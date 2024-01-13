Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad driving weather

Snowfalls may recede in southern Finland from the beginning of the week and make way for another intense period of frost.

weather Institute warns of very bad driving weather in the central parts of the country today due to snow and icy roads.

The traffic weather warning is valid in all provinces except Lapland. The warning is due to snowfall caused by low pressure and the fact that the freezing weather is blowing snow on the roads. Meteorologist on duty Hannu Valta said on Saturday that the snowfall caused by the low pressure above Finland is concentrated in the central parts of the country,

On Sunday, the daytime temperatures in the southern and central parts of the country will mostly be 5–12 degrees below zero, while in the northern parts the frost can reach 30 degrees.

From the beginning of the week, according to the Meteorologist, the snowfall will move to the north, but a new high pressure area may appear over the southern parts of Finland. High pressure would tighten the frosts in the south so that the gauge could drop below twenty degrees. In addition, the layer of snow accumulated on the ground insulates the heat radiated by the ground, according to him.

“There is such a cold air mass over Finland now. We are even approaching the arctic air mass,” said Valta on Saturday.