Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of ultraviolet radiation

A heat warning was issued for this day for the south coast and South Karelia.

In sections Southern Finland has crossed the heat limit today, says the Meteorological Institute. The highest temperature of the day has been exactly 27 degrees by two o’clock in the afternoon, which was measured in Anjala in Kouvola.

The highest temperature of the day may rise even higher than that, estimates the meteorologist on duty.

A heat warning was issued for this day for the south coast and South Karelia, in addition to which ultraviolet radiation is being warned in Uusimaa, Northern Finland and Åland. However, it has also been hot in Etelä Savo and Kanta- and Päijät-Hämee.

There have been some weak rain showers in southern Finland. It is partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country today.

A wind warning has been issued for the sea for today in the western and eastern parts of the North Baltic Sea.

The south and on the night before Sunday, a rain front is rising in Finland from the direction of the southwest.

The leading edge of the slow-moving rain area has reached approximately the Mikkeli–Vaasa line tomorrow, estimates the meteorologist on duty.

It will rain to the north of the rain zone tomorrow, the day can be clear in Lapland. It is estimated that the temperature will at least drop below the threshold on Sunday as well.

A wind warning has been issued for tomorrow for the area from the northern part of the Selkä Sea to the western and eastern parts of the North Baltic Sea. In addition, there is a wave warning in the North Baltic Sea on Sunday.

For Mondays the leading edge of the rain is expected to reach approximately the line between Oulu and Joensuu.

Correction 13.7. 4 p.m.: In the caption, it was previously mistakenly written that the photo was from the beach of Kasinonlahti. The beach’s official name is Lauttasaari beach.