Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of strong wind gusts

Weather|The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a wind warning for Uusimaa that will last almost the whole of Friday.

From Friday it’s going to be quite rainy and windy in the Helsinki region.

Water showers are expected throughout the day. The heavy rain area that arrived in the capital region at night is slowly receding and the rains are deafening.

In the afternoon, however, another area of ​​heavier rain will arrive from the south, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Odoko.

During the day, it can rain 30–40 millimeters in Helsinki. At times, it can rain heavily.

Water showers in themselves are not so strong that the Finnish Meteorological Institute would warn of possible urban flooding. However, the risk is increased by the leaves detached from the trees, which can cause problems in some places.

“Leaves have already come off, and they are rolling in the streets over there. Because of that, the covers of the stormwater wells can be a little or worse blocked in some places. That’s why bigger puddles can form,’ says Odoko.

“The wind is also quite strong today. More of those leaves then fall during the day.”

Low pressure the area can bring strong wind gusts to the south coast in places.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a wind warning for Uusimaa from nine in the morning to nine in the evening. The wind can knock down individual trees in a large area or cause short power outages.

According to Idoko, the wind speed in the capital region can reach 15 meters per second in gusts.

The Helsinki Rescue Service also points out that wells can get blocked by leaves falling from trees. So far, however, the rescue service has not specifically prepared for heavy rains or strong wind gusts.

Mutable the weather will continue on Saturday, but the rainfall is expected to be less than on Friday.

“In the morning it can be a bit dustier, in the afternoon it is the rainiest moment and then in the evening it will rain a little more. There may be more dusty phases, but Saturday is also clearly a rainy day,” says Idoko.

Sunday, on the other hand, is expected to be a clearly dustier and even sunny day, says Idoko.