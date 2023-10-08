Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of Monday’s driving weather in some parts of the country

The driving weather warning is valid in three provinces on Monday.

8.10. 19:05

Motorists it is worth preparing for bad driving weather on Monday in Pirkanmaa, South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia. The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a warning of potentially dangerous traffic weather for these three provinces.

In addition, on Monday it will be windy in the southern part of the Selkämere and in the sea areas south of it.

At the weekend, Finland was hit by strong winds, which cut off electricity for thousands on Saturday. The autumn storm caused tasks for rescue services as trees fell on houses, roads and power lines. Several cruises were also canceled.

On Sunday, the storm was mostly over, but the wind was strong in Saimaa and the southern sea areas.