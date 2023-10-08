Sunday, October 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of Monday’s driving weather in some parts of the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of Monday’s driving weather in some parts of the country

The driving weather warning is valid in three provinces on Monday.

Motorists it is worth preparing for bad driving weather on Monday in Pirkanmaa, South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia. The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a warning of potentially dangerous traffic weather for these three provinces.

In addition, on Monday it will be windy in the southern part of the Selkämere and in the sea areas south of it.

At the weekend, Finland was hit by strong winds, which cut off electricity for thousands on Saturday. The autumn storm caused tasks for rescue services as trees fell on houses, roads and power lines. Several cruises were also canceled.

On Sunday, the storm was mostly over, but the wind was strong in Saimaa and the southern sea areas.

#Weather #Finnish #Meteorological #Institute #warns #Mondays #driving #weather #parts #country

See also  Movies | Glenn Close plays the lead role in Finland in a film based on Tove Jansson's Summer Book
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Salvador Illa: “We will not ask anyone to renounce their political ideas”

Salvador Illa: “We will not ask anyone to renounce their political ideas”

Recommended

No Result
View All Result