Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of freezing temperatures in the Helsinki region

It is now bitterly cold in Helsinki and it will continue at least until Tuesday.

Now will be dyed in a cold winter all the way to the south coast. The capital region woke up to wintry conditions on Monday, when, for example, the temperature at the Kaisaniemi measuring station was freezing at 8:20 a.m. at a blistering 12.7 degrees. No less than 14.5 degrees below zero was measured at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport at the same time.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has given Uusimaa a frost warning for Monday. A traffic weather warning has been issued for tomorrow.

In addition, the Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a freezing warning for the Gulf of Finland.

I predict the bitter cold will continue in Helsinki until Tuesday, although cooling down. According to the forecast, there will still be six inches of frost on Tuesday at 9 o’clock. Snowfall is also expected on Tuesday.

There is no sheltered weather in Helsinki for this week, nor for next week.

It is, of course, clear that now nature is serving the capital region colder weather than usual. Foreca’s on-call meteorologist Anna Latvala says that usually at this time of year in Helsinki, the highest temperature of the day is 2–4 plus degrees and the coldest temperature of the day is around zero.

Latvala talks about past weather observations: In the period 1991–2022, the coldest temperature measured in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi was minus 16.6 degrees. The reading was measured in 2010.

On Monday, at 9:20 a.m., the meter at the Kaisaniemi station showed 12.9 degrees of frost, so the frost records are not yet broken with these readings.