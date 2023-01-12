Friday, January 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of floods in five provinces

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in World Europe
0

The warnings are valid until Tuesday next week.

Meteorology the facility warns of floods in a total of five areas.

The warnings are valid from Thursday until Tuesday of next week. Flood warnings are issued in the provinces of Varsinais-Suomen, Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen according to the warnings are due to the cooling of the weather, which leads to the melting of the snow. This, in turn, can raise river levels.

According to Keränen, floodwaters can flow, for example, to fields located on the lowest lands.

#Weather #Finnish #Meteorological #Institute #warns #floods #provinces

See also  Musical chairs on the flanks at Feyenoord, but no winger is undisputed
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Frankie Muniz announces radical career change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result