Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of floods in five provinces

The warnings are valid until Tuesday next week.

Meteorology the facility warns of floods in a total of five areas.

The warnings are valid from Thursday until Tuesday of next week. Flood warnings are issued in the provinces of Varsinais-Suomen, Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen according to the warnings are due to the cooling of the weather, which leads to the melting of the snow. This, in turn, can raise river levels.

According to Keränen, floodwaters can flow, for example, to fields located on the lowest lands.