Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of “downright dangerous” winds – “Yes, there will be damage”

The low pressure area sweeping over Finland brings with it a storm to the entire country. In some parts of the country, the rains have already started.

Wednesday’s during the whole country, rain and strong wind are expected, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says.

Rains and winds are caused by a low pressure area sweeping over the country.

Meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo said on Tuesday afternoon that the rains have already arrived in some parts of the country.

“It’s already raining in Lapland, and there will also be water near the west coast and in the archipelago.”

Stream will turn into snow and sleet in northern Lapland during Tuesday evening. According to Sinisalo, up to 40–50 milliliters of water can fall in parts of Lapland by Wednesday evening.

“There can be 10-20 centimeters of snow and sleet in Lapland. Yes, it affects the driving weather. Even if the surface of the road is relatively warm, snow and sleet fall accompanied by a strong wind. It severely impairs driving visibility.”

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of very bad driving weather in central and northern Lapland.

Evening and during the night the wind gets stronger all over the country.

“You can be prepared for the wind to become downright dangerous,” Sinisalo said.

The first rains arrive in the southern and central parts of the country, from where they move towards the east. During the night, there may also be thunderstorms in the central parts of the country.

The next area of ​​rain arrives from the southwest during the morning, and moves towards the northeast. In the afternoon, the rains have already partially moved to the Russian side.

“Water is coming rapidly both on the route of the rain area and on the south side of it. The wind gusts are very strong,” Sinisalo said.

The strongest Gusts can be near the southern coast and in the provinces of Savo-Karelia up to more than 25 meters per second.

“Yes, there will be damage. You can be prepared for trees to fall and electricity to be cut off.”

Dangerous strong gusts of wind will end Wednesday afternoon, but strong gusts may continue into the evening.

By evening, the winds have weakened throughout the country.

However, the unstable weather will continue even after Wednesday.

“However, temperatures of over 20 degrees are expected for Friday, for example,” Sinisalo said.