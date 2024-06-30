Weather | The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of dangerous thunderstorms

Weather|The Finnish Meteorological Institute informs about dangerously strong thunderstorms in the province of South Karelia.

Department of Meteorology according to Monday, dangerously strong thunderstorms may occur in the southeastern part of the country. Thunderstorms are possible, especially in the province of South Karelia.

The release states that a new low pressure will arrive in Finland from noon on the night before Monday. It brings with it heavy rains and thunder.

“With the exception of Lapland, there are rain warnings throughout the country,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Elina Laakso for HS.

Rain starts in the western parts of the country already on Sunday evening and spreads towards the east and north during the night. During the night and on Monday, it will rain widely in the southern and central parts of the country and in the provinces of Kainuu and Pohjois-Pohjanmaa. The amount of rain is 15–30 millimeters, in some places even more, the release states.

Due to the heavy rain, urban flooding is possible.

South Karelia in the province, dangerously strong thunderstorms are possible on Monday, Laakso says.

“In thunderstorms there is a gust of 20 meters per second.”

Meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute Heikki Sinisalo says in the announcement that the uncertainty of the rain forecast makes it difficult to predict thunderstorms, as strong Gusts require sunshine. According to Sinisalo, strong thunderstorms are unlikely to occur if the southeast is cloudy and rainy during the day.

To the press release according to Monday evening, the weather will clear from the south. Daytime temperatures are around 20 degrees throughout the country, but in the southeast the temperature can clearly rise above the freezing point.