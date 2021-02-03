Weather The Finnish Meteorological Institute issued a frost warning to much of the country

The Arctic air mass flows into Finland for more than a week and the frost intensifies.

Meteorological the department has issued a frost warning for the southern and central parts of the country on Thursday due to the biting frost.

According to the warning, cold stress interferes with outdoor activities, and many people with various chronic diseases are more symptomatic than usual.

Arctic air mass flows to Finland for more than a week and frost intensifies, says Finnish Meteorological Institute On Twitter.

https://twitter.com/meteorologit/status/1356955255687311360

Foreca in turn, says that the weather is getting colder in parts of Finland and other parts of Europe. Cold air flows further south from Siberia and the Arctic Ocean. Cold air flows west all the way to the Atlantic. The coldest air remains in the northeast of Europe.