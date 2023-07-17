Weather | “The ferry of the dead” brings record heat to Europe: “This is not normal”

Meteorologists estimate that Europe’s highest measured temperature of 48.8 degrees may be exceeded in the coming days.

Temperatures rise to record highs in southern Europe in the coming days, meteorologists warn. In Spain, Italy and Greece, it has been sweltering in scalding temperatures for several days, reports the Reuters news agency.

A new high pressure, named Kharon, entered the area from North Africa. The name comes from Greek mythology, where Kharon means “ferryer of the dead”.

Kharon could push temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius in parts of Italy early this week.

“We must prepare for a severe heat storm that will cover the whole country day after day,” the Italian weather news service warned on Sunday.

“Ancient heat records are being broken in some places,” the warning continued.

Italian Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said people need to be careful when visiting tourist sites in Rome.

“Going to the Colosseum when the temperature is around 43 degrees is not recommended, especially for an elderly person,” he told Il Messaggero newspaper on Sunday.

Schillaci added that people should stay indoors between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The highest recorded temperature in Europe, 48.8 degrees, may be exceeded in the coming days, meteorologists have estimated.

In addition to the Italian capital, there were health warnings in numerous other cities, and the temperature began to rise further north as well.

“This is not normal. I don’t remember this kind of heat, especially at this time of the year,” the tourist told Reuters.

Greece closed the Acropolis temple in Athens on Friday during the hottest part of the day to protect tourists.

In Spain, weather forecasters warned of the danger of forest fires. According to forecasts, temperatures in the country will not drop below 25 degrees Celsius even at night.

The heat wave will intensify from Monday, and the temperature will rise to 44 degrees in the Guadalquivir valley in the southern part of the country, meteorologists estimate.

About 4,000 people had to be evacuated from the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands when a heat wave caused an uncontrollable forest fire.

Heat wave has also extended across the Mediterranean to Israel, where the prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to on Saturday to the hospital due to dizziness and dehydration. He was discharged on Sunday.

High temperatures have also been measured in the United States, and almost a quarter of the population has been warned of extreme heat.