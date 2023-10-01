Weather | The exceptionally warm autumn is now becoming cooler: “You can put the shorts in the closet”

The exceptionally warm season of early autumn is over. The weather will inevitably turn colder, says on-duty meteorologist Heikki Sinisalo.

Weather cools down and at the same time becomes more usual for the time. The exceptionally warm September is over and the usual unstable October has begun.

The weather is turning colder and rainier, and there is no return to exceptional temperatures in sight.

“Inevitably, we are going towards colder weather. It looks like autumn”, says the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo From the Institute of Meteorology.

In the beginning week, the usual autumn weather is ahead: frost in some places, storms and frosty nights.

It may be cold next night in Western Finland, Ostrobothnia and Finland proper. There will be frosts in the coming week in Northern Lapland.

On Wednesday, the weather in Southern Finland and the Gulf of Finland may even become stormy.

Come back the exceptionally warm days of September are not in sight. The next few weeks will even be slightly cooler than usual with Sinisalo on average, which, however, “is nothing exceptional or even rare.”

Sometimes there can be warmer days. The weather is characterized by instability.

From the beginning of the week, the temperature in southern Finland will initially drop from 20 degrees to around 15 degrees. From Central Finland to Oulu, the temperature remains around ten degrees, and in Lapland it drops below ten degrees.

Forecan chief meteorologist Kristian Roine it’s still not worth talking about the cold, even if the weather changes in a more usual direction.

“There are no signs that the weather will change,” says Roine.

However, Roine doesn’t see a return to September’s exceptional temperatures either.

“You can put warm clothes and shorts in the closet,” says Roine.

Roine estimated that September was possibly historically the warmest ever.

“September was incredibly warm. At the end of September, it was 18 to 19 degrees even at night in southern Finland,” says Roine.

On Monday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute will publish a broader overview of September’s temperatures.