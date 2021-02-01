Is France’s “no, unless” on the way to becoming a “yes, why not” to the trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur? Without ever being completely off the radar, the prospect of Paris returning to free trade treaty negotiations has become a reality this weekend. Given to several NGOs and unions, a work document from the Ministry of Foreign Trade reveals that the French government continues to discuss the conditions for its implementation. Not only that, but it would be close to validating a compromise sufficient, in his eyes, to lift the veto that Emmanuel Macron said he was firmly decided to pose.

Barely two pages long, the text unrolls a series of additional conditions intended to address the concerns raised by the draft agreement in terms of climate and health precautions. Problem, believe the organizations, convened next Thursday for a videoconference: the document only hovers over fears relating to non-respect for human rights and the economic instability that the treaty would generate on both sides of the Atlantic. Above all, it only concerns, a priori, the drafting of an additional protocol to the agreement, which “Would not have the same legal scope and would not modify its economic foundations”, underlines the economist Maxime Combes, member of Attac and Aitec (1).

“I put an end to the negotiations (on Mercosur)”, affirmed Emmanuel Macron in December

The Head of State has been saying it for months: France will refuse to engage in an agreement which, ” as is “, contributes to deforestation and global warming, and does not offer sufficient health guarantees. In August 2019, during the G7 in Biarritz and while the Amazon was burning like never before, he made it one of the highlights of his intervention. He reaffirmed it before the members of the Citizens’ Convention, first last July, then again in December: “I put an end to the negotiations (on the Mercosur) “, which, he insisted, does not respect the Paris agreement in the fight against global warming. The government had also repeated it in September, in the light of a report submitted to it by a commission of experts.

Chaired by environmental economist Stefan Ambec, it confirms the risks denounced by civil society and a large part of the left forces.

An increase in emissions worth nearly 11.5 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per year

Signed in 2019, but not yet ratified by either the Member States or the European Parliament, the agreement envisaged between the EU and the Mercosur member countries (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Venezuela and Paraguay) would increase deforestation and worsen imported CO 2 emissions, says the Ambec commission. It predicts an increase in beef exports to Europe of around 2 to 4%, with the consequent risk of an increase ” 5% per year over six years of deforestation linked to the development of livestock farms and pastures ”. She also argues that the trade agreement could lead to the disappearance of 700,000 ha of virgin forests in Cerrado, in the Amazon. In total – and without even taking into account the impact of maritime transport induced by trade – the implementation of the treaty would lead to an increase in emissions of between 7.8 and 11.5 million tonnes of CO 2 equivalent per year .

In the wake of its publication, Jean Castex hastened to recall the wish formulated by the President of the Republic. “This report confirms France’s position to oppose the draft EU-Mercosur agreement as it stands”, the Prime Minister tweeted.

According to the foreign trade ministry, “a set of preconditions could be defined”

Everything, again, resided in this ” as is “, which therefore appears to be on the verge of being evacuated.

The working document sent to the organizations considers it possible to lay the groundwork for preventing the stated risks. In order to meet environmental and health requirements, “A set of preconditions could be defined”, advances the text, among others ” the observation of the abandonment by the Mercosur countries of the main reforms clearly going against the objectives set under the Paris Agreement. “

Europe could also make several demands, such as ” restoring the resources and means of environmental protection organizations ” or ” the withdrawal of certain reforms with particularly harmful effects on the forest ”, underlines the document.

In the fight against deforestation, ” the cooperation foreseen in the agreement could be made more operational by a declaration of the parties annexed to the agreement ”, he continues. Finally, with regard to sensitive agricultural sectors, he pleads for ” the implementation of tools for monitoring and ex ante and ex post analysis of the impact, individual and cumulative, of EU trade agreements on agricultural sectors. “

Up to 26% more beef imports in Europe by 2030

In fact, all this ” in no way modifies the economic and commercial basis of the agreement with Mercosur ”, insists Maxime Combes. “The conditions set remain largely insufficient ”, he continues. Not only would they be so only within the framework of an annex to the agreement, by definition less binding than the treaty itself. But they say nothing concrete about respect for human rights or the guarantee of commercial stability necessary for peasants.

The latter strongly worries those of the two continents. Posted a few days ago, a commission report on the impact of all the trade agreements being negotiated only confirms their fears.

It indicates that their implementation would imply an increase in beef imports in Europe by 21-26%, and an increase in poultry imports by 22-29%, by 2030. Mercosur would be the biggest contributor to this increase. , and would account for 44% of beef imports and 37% of poultry imports.

In Uruguay and Paraguay, the peasants are just as alarmed.“More and more indigenous communities are affected by the advancement of agribusiness. It is a wild and very violent expansion, without the slightest precautions and restrictions ”, recalls G uillermo Ortega, head of the organizationSocial research base (Base-IS) . Witnessing in a report published this week through the CCFD-Terre Solidaire, he continues:“We have every reason to fear a worsening of the situation. The agreement (EU-Mercosur) will push large producers to seek to exploit new land, especially in places where farmers’ organizations are struggling to access land. “

Portuguese presidency decided to finalize agreement within six months

The French trade unions and environmental organizations are still unaware of precisely the follow-up that France intends to give to the working document which was presented to them.“One thing is certain”, notes Maxime Combes,“This proves that the government continues to negotiate on the agreement, whereas it had assured it no longer to do so. The European context, moreover, suggests that the same is true for many other countries, while the process has stalled since November 9, when the agreement was initially supposed to be ratified.“Our contacts in Wallonia tell us that they have been submitted a document of the same type than ours“, continues Maxime Combes.

From November 11, in addition, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Danish, Finnish or Italian ministers wrote to the European Commissioner then in charge of trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, to express“Their support for the signing and ratification of the EU-Mercosur agreement”, underlines for its part the Stop-Ceta collective.

Portugal, which took the reins of the Union on 1er January, immediately expressed his willingness to relaunch the discussion process and bring it to a conclusion.“Our credibility is at stake. It is Portugal’s responsibility to conclude the procedure. We assume this obligation ”, declared, on January 7, its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva. The country is allowing itself the time of its presidency to achieve this. Or six months.