Weather | The driving weather turned very bad or bad in a large part of the country in the afternoon

In the coming days, driving weather warnings will be in effect in the southern and eastern parts of Finland.

Driving weather has turned bad and even very bad in a large part of Finland this afternoon. weather Institute gave a warning that the driving weather will be very bad for the rest of the day in Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso, the provinces of Karelia and Etelä Savo.

In addition, the driving weather is bad in the rest of mainland Finland except for Lapland and the western part of the country from Central Ostrobothnia to the south.

It is necessary to lighten the gas pedal, because there have been snowfalls in many places, the weather is slippery and the blowing snow reduces visibility.

Driving weather warnings are also valid for the next few days in the southern and eastern parts of Finland.