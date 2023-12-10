Sunday, December 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The driving weather turned very bad or bad in a large part of the country in the afternoon

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
Weather | The driving weather turned very bad or bad in a large part of the country in the afternoon

In the coming days, driving weather warnings will be in effect in the southern and eastern parts of Finland.

Driving weather has turned bad and even very bad in a large part of Finland this afternoon. weather Institute gave a warning that the driving weather will be very bad for the rest of the day in Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso, the provinces of Karelia and Etelä Savo.

In addition, the driving weather is bad in the rest of mainland Finland except for Lapland and the western part of the country from Central Ostrobothnia to the south.

It is necessary to lighten the gas pedal, because there have been snowfalls in many places, the weather is slippery and the blowing snow reduces visibility.

Driving weather warnings are also valid for the next few days in the southern and eastern parts of Finland.

#Weather #driving #weather #turned #bad #bad #large #part #country #afternoon

See also  PRF and PF arrest accused of connection with Lessa's gatonet scheme
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The doctor named the signals to stop training

The doctor named the signals to stop training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result